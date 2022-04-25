In a statement to NTV News, North Atlantic confirmed customers in the province who purchase home heating fuels from North Atlantic could be impacted, however the company’s retail gas network is not impacted by the breach.

North Atlantic says approximately 1,300 emails were sent out, and more than 300 of them were returned undeliverable.

As information becomes available the company says they will directly notify individuals whose personal information is involved in the cyber breach, and the matter has been reported to the federal privacy commissioner and the RCMP.

Those who believe they may be affected by this incident are encouraged to contact communications@northatlantic.ca for further information.