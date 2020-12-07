The town of Harbour Breton is under a partial lockdown, in light of the number of cases of COVID-19 in the community.

The town is keeping the Town Office and Fitness Centre closed, as well as suspending classes at St. Joseph’s Elementary and King Academy on Monday, Dec. 7, to allow for additional time for cleaning.

Public Health has advised that they currently view the risk to the school community as low. These measures will be reassessed on Monday based on the latest available information.