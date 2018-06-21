The president and CEO of Noia is calling on residents of this province to write the federal government in support of the oil and gas industry and its economic benefits here. Charlene Johnson addressed delegates at the final day of Noia’s 2018 conference and launched the online campaign (ImagineThePotential.ca)

The website is an awareness campaign to show Canadians the economic spin-off created by industry in this province, citing a recent study that suggests for every one job in industry in Newfoundland and Labrador, 1.8 jobs are created across the nation.

Imaginethepotential.ca also has a section where residents can write to the Prime Minister and lobby more support to industry here.

NOIA recently hired Consumer Research Associates to poll residents about their knowledge and approvals of the oil and gas industry in this province. Results showed while more than 80% approve of the industry, most don’t truly understand its economic benefit.