The government has no target date for the completion of restoration work at the Colonial Building. NTV’s Kelly-Anne Roberts went on a tour of the building on Monday.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.