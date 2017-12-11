There will be no tax increases for St. John’s residents next year, City Council revealed in its 2018 budget on Monday.

The mill rate, tax rates and all fees will be unchanged in 2018 — closing out the third year of a budget cycle. It was the first budget presentation for many new councillors. The budget has increased marginally by 0.1 per cent ($294,591,088), allowing the city to hold the line on expenditures.

There’s new money for automated garbage collection, which will be phased in over the coming year, but comes at no extra cost to taxpayers. The snow-clearing budget remains largely untouched, with the exception of new routes in Southlands, Kenmount Terrace and Galway.

The city had achieved a $13-million surplus announced this fall — half of which has been paid down on employee pension debt, the other half is being held as a contingency.

City staff say the budget reflects a lot of the work done upfront, in years one and two of the budget cycle, and an extensive program review. Finance lead Dave Lane warned of the challenges ahead given predicted decreases in property assessments because taxation accounts for 75 per cent of city revenues.

The city is moving to establish a Municipal Auditor General, following through on an election promise by Mayor Danny Breen.