A two-vehicle collision near the capital city’s downtown resulted in no serious injuries, though both vehicles were significantly damaged.

Emergency crews responded to the collision, at the intersection of Hamilton Avenue and Patrick Street, at about 2:45 p.m. Both vehicles involved in the collision came to a stop on a sidewalk after suffering significant damage in the collision. The occupants of the vehicles suffered no serious injuries. Firefighters spread absorbent on fluids that had leaked from the vehicles. Traffic was slowed in the area as crews worked, and as the scene was cleared.