A two-vehicle collision in Kilbride Tuesday evening resulted in no reported serious injuries.

The collision took place on Bay Bulls Road shortly before 6:30 p.m. The driver of one of the vehicles involved, a pregnant woman, was assessed by paramedics at the scene. It was unknown at the time if she was taken to hospital for precautionary reasons. The two male occupants of the second vehicle were unharmed.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary closed the southbound lanes of Bay Bulls Road at Old Bay Bulls Road as emergency crews attended the scene. There was extensive damage to both vehicles.