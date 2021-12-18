The driver of an SUV miraculously escaped serious injury after losing control of their vehicle and crashing to a road below.

Emergency crews responded to Heavy Tree Road shortly after 10 p.m. Friday. The driver an SUV, eastbound on Pitts Memorial Drive, lost control and entered the median. The vehicle then left the median at the Heavy Tree Road overpass, went down over a concrete embankment, and came to rest on the road below.

Paramedics assessed the driver, who was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious. The vehicle sustained moderate damage.

Roads were wet in heavy drizzle at the time of the crash.