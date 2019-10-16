Rescue personnel were called to a home on Walsh’s Lane in Kilbride around 8:30 Tuesday night after a pickup truck slammed into a 2 apartment home.

The driver who live at the home appears to have struck a culvert as she pulled into the driveway forcing her to lose control if the truck and strike the house.

There was significant damage as a result of the collision including damage to the electrical service.

The driver was check by rescue personnel at the scene and was walking around. The investigation into the cause of the accident is continuing.