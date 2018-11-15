Few details are available at this hour but we can confirm a Provincial Airlines plane made an emergency landing just after lunch today at Stephenville airport.

PAL Airlines flight 1922, a Dash 8 aircraft, en route to Deer Lake – with 47 passengers and four crew onboard – had an indication of a potential nose landing gear issue. The crew, according to PAL,

followed prescribed procedures including a flyby of the Deer Lake control tower for a visual indication of the nose gear position. With adverse weather in Deer Lake, the aircraft proceeded to

Stephenville for landing as the nose gear could not be confirmed as locked. Stephenville Airport rescue vehicles met the aircraft on landing. The aircraft landed without the nose gear locked in

position and came to a stop on the runway.

There were no injuries to passengers or crew. Passengers were transported to the terminal via ground vehicles. The plane remains on the runway where it came to a stop after the nose gear collapsed. The RCMP is investigating.

The Canadian Transportation Safety Board has been contacted. NTV’s Don Bradshaw is headed to the community and will have a full report at 6.

PHOTOS COURTESY OF ARTHUR GREEN.