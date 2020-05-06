Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health has confirmed no new cases of COVID-19 in the province today.

The provincial total number of cases remains at 259. There are currently 12 active cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Four people are in hospital due to the virus, two are in intensive care. Three people have died from the COVID-19 virus in the province.

NEW | There are NO new cases of covid-19 in NL, provincial total remains at 259. -Advertisement- (Total includes recovered and covid-related deaths).@NTVNewsNL #covid19nfld — Kelly-Anne Roberts (@KellyAnneNTV) May 6, 2020

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald mentions that Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and while it difficult, this year will require a different celebration than we are used to.

Virtual meet ups and dropping gifts on doorsteps is suggested for those who don’t share a bubble with their mother.