Nalcor Energy reported a $4-million profit for the second quarter of 2019, but there were no new cost estimates presented for Muskrat Falls. NTV’s Kelly-Anne Roberts reports.
-Advertisement-
[cm_ad_changer group_id="1" linked_banner="1"]
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.