Newfoundland and Labrador has no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last public advisory.

There are three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 aboard the second ship anchored in Conception Bay. That brings the total of confirmed COVID-19 positive cases to eight crew members. Testing of all crew is ongoing and all are isolating. One crew member is in hospital.

The province continues to work closely with the Public Health Agency of Canada and Eastern Health regarding the two ships anchored in Conception Bay. The ships and crews are following Public Health orders as directed by the Public Health Agency of Canada. There is no risk to the community. On the ship that was announced on July 5, there remain 14 crew members confirmed COVID-19 positive at this time and testing of all crew has taken place.

There have been no new recoveries in the province since the last public advisory and 1,376 people have recovered. There is one person in hospital due to COVID-19.

There are 23 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the 23 active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 23

Central Health – 0

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 0

To date, 163,468 people have been tested.