Newfoundland and Labrador has no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last public advisory.

There are four confirmed cases on a ship anchored off the coast of Bay Bulls. The four confirmed cases were reported over the weekend. All crew are isolating and there is no risk to the community. The province is working closely with the Public Health Agency of Canada and Eastern Health.

There are no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 aboard the second ship anchored in Conception Bay. This means the total number of confirmed cases remains at 31 crewmembers. Testing of all crew is completed and all crew are isolating. On the ship anchored in Conception Bay that was first announced on July 5, there remain 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Testing of all crew is completed and all crew are isolating. there is no risk to the community.

There have been no new recoveries in the province since the last public advisory and 1,376 people have recovered. There are three people in hospital due to COVID-19. One is a crewmember from the ship off the coast of Bay Bulls and two are crewmembers from the second ship anchored in Conception Bay.

There is currently one active case of COVID-19 in the province, as well as four active cases of COVID-19 on the ship off the coast of Bay Bulls and 45 active cases of COVID-19 on the two ships anchored in Conception Bay. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health

o 1 residing in the region

o 4 on ship in Bay Bulls

o 45 on ships in Conception Bay

Central Health – 0

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 0

To date, 164,282 people have been tested.