Newfoundland and Labrador has no new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There have been six new recoveries in the Western Health region and 1,366 people have recovered. There is one person in hospital due to COVID-19.

There are seven active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the seven active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 3

Central Health – 1

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 1

Western Health – 2

To date, 158,325 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

The investigation into the case reported Wednesday, June 9 in the Western Health region has concluded. Public Health has determined the case is linked to the cluster in the Western Health region. This case, as well as two close contacts of this case who were previously reported, will be added to the total for the cluster in the Western Health region.

The investigation into the cluster of cases in the Western Health region is ongoing. As of now, there are 45 confirmed cases associated with the cluster and there are no presumptive positive cases associated with the cluster. The source of infection remains under investigation.

The most up to date vaccine data and the number of vaccine doses administered is on the provincial COVID-19 data hub. Information on COVID-19 vaccines for Newfoundland and Labrador is available online here. Additional information on the COVID-19 vaccination rollout is on the websites for each of the regional health authorities:

Eastern Health

Central Health

Western Health

Labrador-Grenfell Health

The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador has released the province’s reopening plan, Together. Again. The plan outlines the phased approach that the province will take as it starts to lift long-term Public Health measures. Further information, including a copy of the plan, can be found on the website herewww.gov.nl.ca/covid-19/together-again/.

Please continue following the proven Public Health measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. People are encouraged to download COVID Alert to help reduce the spread of the virus. It is available free through the Apple or Google Play app stores. For the most up-to-date information related to COVID-19, please visitwww.gov.nl.ca/covid-19.