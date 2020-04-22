Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health, has confirmed no new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Dr. Fitzgerald notes there was a clerical error April 18, which means there should not have been a positive case announced that day, reducing the provincial total number of cases to 256. That means the province has had five consecutive days of no new cases.

Six people are in hospital due to the virus, and 199 have recovered from the COVID-19 virus.

Premier Dwight Ball says Bill Woolridge, a man who tested positive for COVID-19 from the Caul’s cluster will join tomorrows panel to speak about his experience.