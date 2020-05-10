The province has reported there are no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today. The total number of cases in Newfoundland and Labrador remains at 261.

The regional breakdown of the 261 cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 243

Central Health – 8

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 6

Western Health – 4

Fifty-two per cent of cases are female and forty-eight per cent are male.

By age, there are 22 people 19 years old and under, 38 between 20-39, 39 between 40-49, 58 between 50-59, 57 between 60-69, and 47 who are 70 years old and above.

Four people are in hospital due to the virus. Of these patients, two are in intensive care.

Two hundred and forty four people have recovered. There have been three deaths from COVID-19. To date, 9,821 people have been tested.