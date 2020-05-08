Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health has confirmed no new cases of COVID-19 in the province today.

The provincial total number of cases remains at 261. Four people are in hospital due to the virus, two are in intensive care.

244 people have recovered in Newfoundland and Labrador, and there are 14 active cases.

Dr. Fitzgerald says if cases remain low over the weekend we will move into Alert Level four on Monday, as planned.