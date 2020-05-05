Another day in the province with no confirmed cases of COVID-19, says Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health.

The total number of cases of COVID-19 remains at 259, with 241 people now recovered there are 15 active cases in Newfoundland and Labrador.

9,139 people have been tested, and 178 people were tested since yesterday’s briefing. Three people have died due to the COVID-19 virus in the province.

Premier Dwight Ball speaks to the more than 90 Health Sciences Centre staff who are self-isolating after coming in contact with a patient who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Premier Ball says the more than 90 staff members were tested, with all tests coming back negative, pending one result. He gives his thanks to frontline workers who have been doing amazing work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.