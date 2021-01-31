Newfoundland and Labrador has no new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The province has 13 active cases. There have been no new recoveries since yesterday meaning 388 people have recovered from the virus.

One person is in hospital. To date, 80,010 people have been tested.

The investigation into the source of the infection for the case reported on Wednesday, January 27 is continuing. There are five confirmed cases associated with that cluster.

As part of its ongoing investigation into the cluster, Public Health is asking anyone who worked at or visited the following establishments on the specified dates and times listed below to call 811 to arrange testing. People can also arrange testing by completing the online self-assessment and referral tool available here. All those who get tested must self-isolate until they receive a negative test result.

The Duke of Duckworth in St. John’s, 325 Duckworth Street, on Wednesday, January 20 from 3:30 p.m. to close.

The Rose and Thistle Pub in St. John’s, 208 Water Street, on Wednesday, January 20 from 4:30 p.m. to close.

Piatto Pizzeria + Enoteca in St. John’s, 377 Duckworth Street, on Friday, January 22 from 6:00 p.m. to close.

Public Health is thanking these establishments for their cooperation. Restaurants and bars remain open during Alert Level 2. Public Health is reminding people to strictly adhere to the orders of the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

The suspected case in a daycare continues to be treated as a suspected case of COVID-19. It has not yet been confirmed by Public Health as a positive case. No children or staff at the daycare have tested positive for the virus at this time.

Public Health strongly encourages people to download COVID Alert to help reduce the spread of the virus. It is available for free through the Apple or Google Play app stores.