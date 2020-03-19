Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health says there are no new cases of COVID-19 in the province.

One case of COVID-19 in the province is officially confirmed – while the other two cases remain presumptive positive.

684 people in the province have been tested, with 681 test results coming back negative. 276 people in Newfoundland and Labrador are in self-isolation.

Dr. Fitzgerald stresses the importance of social distancing – but says social distancing doesn’t mean no social contact. Technology can be a big aid, FaceTime, Skype, messaging – and outdoor activities are still encouraged.