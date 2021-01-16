Newfoundland and Labrador has no new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The province has five active cases. There have been no new recoveries since yesterday. Three hundred and eighty-three people have recovered from the virus.

One person is in hospital due to the virus. To date, 76,130 people have been tested.

The Department of Health and Community Services is advising rotational workers about an identified COVID-19 outbreak in Alberta at the Anzac Lodge linked to the Cheecham Corridor Relocation project. The department was notified about the outbreak by the Public Health Agency of Canada as individuals from this province work with the project. A list of worksites with declared outbreaks can be found online here.

Rotational workers with this project who have returned to Newfoundland and Labrador in the last 14 days must self-isolate and physically distance away from household members, and call 811 to arrange testing. These workers must now complete the full 14-day self-isolation period, regardless of test result.

The rules for rotational workers from Newfoundland and Labrador who work in Canada that went into effect Wednesday, November 25 do not apply to workers at worksites where there is an ongoing outbreak.