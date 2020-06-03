The provincial government reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

There are still two active cases in the province, one of which is in hospital. Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, chief medical officer of health, says if all goes well, the province will move to Alert Level 3 next Monday.

Under Alert Level 3, weddings and funerals can be expanded to 20 people, campsites can operate with limited overnight camping, summer day camps can open, and medium-risk outdoor recreational activities can resume. Capacity at daycare centres will increase from 50 per cent to 70 per cent.