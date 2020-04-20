Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health confirms no new cases in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The total number of cases in the province remains at 257.

Six people are in hospital, two are in intensive are. 191 people in the province have recovered from the COVID-19 virus and 6,249 have been tested.

There are NO new cases of covid-19 in NL, total remains at 257. (Total includes recovered and covid-related deaths)

Breakdown by region:

Eastern Health – 239 cases

Central Health – 8 cases

Western Health – 4 cases

Labrador Grenfell – 6 cases