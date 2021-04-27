Newfoundland and Labrador has no new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There are four new recoveries in the Eastern Health region and 1,028 people have recovered. There is one person in hospital due to COVID-19.

There are 24 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the 24 active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 14

Central Health – 2

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 8

To date, 132,113 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

The case reported on Friday, April 23 in the Western Health region remains under investigation.