Newfoundland and Labrador has no new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
There are four new recoveries in the Eastern Health region and 1,028 people have recovered. There is one person in hospital due to COVID-19.
There are 24 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the 24 active cases is as follows:
- Eastern Health – 14
- Central Health – 2
- Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0
- Western Health – 8
To date, 132,113 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.
The case reported on Friday, April 23 in the Western Health region remains under investigation.
