Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health has confirmed no new cases of COVID-19 in the province today.

The total number of cases in Newfoundland and Labrador remains at 260. There are currently four active cases.

253 people in the province have recovered from the virus, three people are in hospital and one is in intensive care. There has been three COVID-19 related deaths in Newfoundland and Labrador.