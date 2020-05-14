Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health has confirmed no new cases of COVID-19 in the province for one straight week.

The provincial total number of cases remains at 261, and there are 10 active cases in Newfoundland and Labrador.

248 people in the province have recovered from the virus, three people are currently in hospital and one person is in intensive care. There have been three COVID-19 related deaths in Newfoundland and Labrador.