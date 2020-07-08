Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health has confirmed no new cases of COVID-19 in the province.
There have been no new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador for 41 straight days, as well as 21 days without an active case.
However, Dr. Janice Fitzgerald says the expectation of zero new cases throughout the rest of this pandemic is unreasonable.
