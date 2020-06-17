Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health has confirmed no new cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Dr. Fitzgerald confirms if all goes as planned, the province will enter Alert Level Two on Thursday, June 25.

The provincial total number of cases in Newfoundland and Labrador remains at 261. There is currently one active case of COVID-19 in the province. There is nobody in hospital in the province due to the virus.

257 people have now recovered. There have been three COVID-19 related deaths in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The regional breakdown of the 261 cases is as follows: