Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health has confirmed no new cases of COVID-19 in the province.
The provincial total number of cases in Newfoundland and Labrador remains at 261. There is currently one active case of COVID-19 in the province. There is nobody in hospital in the province due to the virus.
257 people have now recovered. There have been three COVID-19 related deaths in Newfoundland and Labrador.
The regional breakdown of the 261 cases is as follows:
- Eastern Health – 243
- Central Health – 8
- Labrador-Grenfell Health – 6
- Western Health – 4
