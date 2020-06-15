Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health has confirmed no new cases of COVID-19 in the province.

The provincial total number of cases in Newfoundland and Labrador remains at 261. There is currently one active case of COVID-19 in the province.

257 people have now recovered. There have been three COVID-19 related deaths in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The regional breakdown of the 261 cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 243

Central Health – 8

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 6

Western Health – 4