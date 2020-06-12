Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health has confirmed no new cases of COVID-19 in the province today.
The total number of cases in the province remains at 261.
One person is in hospital due to the virus, 256 people have now recovered. There have been three COVID-19 related deaths in Newfoundland and Labrador.
The regional breakdown of the 261 cases is as follows:
- Eastern Health – 243
- Central Health – 8
- Labrador-Grenfell Health – 6
- Western Health – 4
-Advertisement-
New | For the 15th straight day there are no new cases of covid-19. Provincial total is 261. (Total includes recovered and covid-related deaths).
256 Recovered
Two active case, one of which is in hospital.@NTVNewsNL #covid19nfld
— Kelly-Anne Roberts (@KellyAnneNTV) June 12, 2020
-Advertisement-