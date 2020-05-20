Dr. Janice Fitzgerald Chief Medical Officer of Health has confirmed no new cases of COVID-19 in the province today.
The total number of cases remains at 260, with four active cases in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Three people are in hospital due to the virus, one person is in intensive care. 253 people have recovered.
