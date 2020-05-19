Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health has confirmed no new cases of COVID-19 in the province.
The total number of cases in Newfoundland and Labrador remains at 260, with 7 active cases.
Three people are in hospital due to the virus, and one person is in intensive care. 250 people have now recovered. There have been three COVID-19 related deaths in Newfoundland and Labrador.
For the 12th straight day there are no new cases of covid-19 in NL.
250 Recovered
7 Active
3 in hospital, 1 in ICU@NTVNewsNL #covid19nfld
— Kelly-Anne Roberts (@KellyAnneNTV) May 19, 2020
