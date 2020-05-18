The province has confirmed no new cases of COVID-19 for the 11th straight day. The total number of confirmed cases remains at 260.

Three people are in hospital due to the virus. Of these patients, one is in intensive care. 249 people have now recovered.

The regional breakdown of the 260 cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 242

Central Health – 8

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 6

Western Health – 4