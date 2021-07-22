Newfoundland and Labrador has no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last public advisory.

There are no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 aboard the ship in the province. There is no risk to the community. On the ship anchored in Conception Bay that was first announced on July 13, the total number of confirmed cases remains at 31 crewmembers. Testing of all crew is completed and all crew are isolating.

The ship anchored in Conception Bay that was first announced on July 5, has departed the province. The 14 confirmed cases related to that ship will no longer be included in the active case count.

There have been no new recoveries in the province and 1,377 people have recovered. There are two people in hospital due to COVID-19. One is a crewmember from the ship that was off the coast of Bay Bulls and one is a crewmember from the ship anchored in Conception Bay.

There are currently no active cases of COVID-19 in the province. There is one active case of COVID-19 related to the ship that was off the coast of Bay Bulls and 31 active cases of COVID-19 on the ship anchored in Conception Bay. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health

o 1 related to ship previously in Bay Bulls

o 31 on ship in Conception Bay

Central Health – 0

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 0

To date, 260,547 tests have been administered.