Newfoundland and Labrador has no new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There has been one new recovery in the Central Health region and 1,373 people have recovered. There is no one in hospital due to COVID-19.

There are 16 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the 16 active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 16

Central Health – 0

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 0

To date, 161,769 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

The province continues to work closely with the Public Health Agency of Canada and Eastern Health regarding the ship anchored in Conception Bay. There remains 12 crew members confirmed COVID-19 positive at this time and testing of all crew has taken place aboard the ship. All are isolating onboard the vessel and there is no risk to the community. The ship and crew are following Public Health orders as directed by the Public Health Agency of Canada.