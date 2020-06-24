Today Chief Medical Officer Dr. Janice Fitzgerald announced that there are no new cases of Covid-19 in the province. It has now been one week in Newfoundland and Labrador without an active case of COVID-19.

The province will be loosening restrictions as the Alert Level moves to Alert Level 2.