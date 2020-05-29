Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health, confirmed no new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Friday.

The provincial total remains at 261. There are currently three active cases, and one person is in hospital. Three people have died in Newfoundland and Labrador due to the COVID-19 virus.

Also announced by Dr. Fitzgerald on Friday, those who work on rotation and fly home within Canada between work shifts, will no longer have to self-isolate on their own property.

If you travelled on Air Canada flight number 8018 departing Montreal at 6:25 pm on May 22nd are being advised to self-isolate, and if experiencing symptoms call 811.#Covid19nfld -Advertisement- — Kelly-Anne Roberts (@KellyAnneNTV) May 29, 2020

