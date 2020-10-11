Newfoundland and Labrador has no new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The province has nine active cases.

Two hundred and sixty-nine people have recovered from the virus. To date, 46,565 people have been tested.

The Chief Medical Officer of Health is providing guidance to residents of Newfoundland and Labrador regarding travel to the Moncton and Campbellton regions of New Brunswick. This guidance is being issued because of COVID-19 outbreaks in these two regions.

If travel to these regions is required, Newfoundlanders and Labradorians should follow any and all Public Health guidance in effect in New Brunswick. While in New Brunswick, people should limit the number of close contacts to as few as possible, maintain physical distancing, practice frequent and proper hand hygiene, and practice proper respiratory etiquette.

Travellers to Newfoundland and Labrador from these regions for the first 14 days after arrival should self monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and contact 811 to arrange testing if symptoms develop.