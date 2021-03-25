Newfoundland and Labrador has no new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There is one active case of COVID-19 in the province in the Eastern Health region. There are two new recoveries in the Eastern Health region meaning 1,004 people have recovered. No one is in hospital due to COVID-19.

To date, 123,065 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

Public Health has determined that the case reported yesterday in the Eastern Health region was a close contact of a previous known case.

Effective Saturday, March 27, the entire province will move to Alert Level 2. Information on the Alert Levels can be found here.