No layoffs announced, gas tax reduced in provincial budget

There were no new layoffs announced in the provincial budget, but Finance Minister Cathy Bennett did not rule out more incremental cuts in the future.

Bennett unveiled her second budget on Thursday, an $8.1-billion spending blueprint that cuts spending by $283 million.

There had been fears of massive layoffs after the government spent the past few months cutting management positions, but those layoffs did not materialize on Budget Day. The government, however, is still seeking savings of $42 million in spending from agencies, boards and commissions, plus another $31 million by streamlining their management structures.

Bennett says any future cuts will be announced as decisions are made.

The province will legislate a wage freeze for non-union employees. Bennett says union wages will be discussed at the collective bargaining table.

Budget 2017 did take steps to ease the burden on consumers. The provincial gas tax will be reduced by 8.5 cents a litre on June 1 and another 4 cents a litre on Dec. 1. The tax cut will cost the treasury about $60 million.

No carbon tax will take effect this year. Bennett says it will be introduced in next year’s budget.

Higher oil revenues have substantially reduced the provincial deficit. The deficit for the fiscal year just ended, 2016-17, landed at $1.1 billion, down from the $1.8-billion projection in last year’s budget.

The government beat its deficit target for the coming fiscal year. The deficit for 2017-18 is projected to be $778 million, slightly below the $800 million projected last year.

Those assumptions are based on Brent crude oil trading at $56 U.S. a barrel and the Canadian dollar averaging 75 cents U.S.

The government expects to return to surplus by 2022-23. The net debt is expected to climb to $15.2 billion this year. The province will borrow only $400 million this year, down from the $2.4 billion projected last year.

The government has maintained the tuition freeze at Memorial University and the College of the North Atlantic at a cost of $68 million, but MUN’s operating budget has still been cut.

The government has also instructed Nalcor to create a rate management reserve fund to offset electricity rates when Muskrat Falls comes online in 2020. The fund will start at $210 million and grow to $245 million.

“Our vision for the province does not include the doubling of electricity rates,” Bennett said in her budget speech. “It is not acceptable for residents to pay excessive electricity rates.”