An election promise yet to be fulfilled – and now those looking to access in-vitro fertilization treatments in the province aren’t optimistic the Liberals are going to keep their promise.
NTV’s Kelly-Anne Roberts reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.