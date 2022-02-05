SHARE
A car sits heavily-damaged after rolling multiple times on the Outer Ring Road. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Two motorists are lucky to have escaped serious injury following separate rollover crashes on the Outer Ring Road Saturday.

A single-vehicle rollover on the Outer Ring Road near Torbay Road. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

The first crash happened in the eastbound lanes of the highway, shortly before 11 a.m. A driver lost control of his car approaching the Torbay Road exit. The car left the road and rolled over in the ditch, coming to rest on its wheels. Paramedics assessed the driver, but they were not taken to hospital.

A single-vehicle rollover on the Outer Ring Road near Torbay Road. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

A second crash occurred just east of the Allandale Road overpass. The driver of an eastbound car lost control and entered the median. The car reportedly rolled multiple times, almost winding up in oncoming traffic. The vehicle finally came to rest on its wheels, back in the median. Paramedics also assessed the driver of that car, but they did not take anyone to hospital.

Traffic backs up, eastbound on the Outer Ring Road, following a single-vehicle crash. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Traffic was slowed in the area of both scenes as crews responded and while the damaged vehicles were removed. In both cases, roads were wet with heavy rain and wind, and standing water could be seen on the road surface.

A loved one embraces the driver of a car involved in a single-vechicle crash on the Outer Ring Road. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
The spot at which a vehicle left the road before rolling over several times on the Outer Ring Road. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SHARE
Previous articleNo change in COVID hospitalization numbers at 20