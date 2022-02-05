Two motorists are lucky to have escaped serious injury following separate rollover crashes on the Outer Ring Road Saturday.

The first crash happened in the eastbound lanes of the highway, shortly before 11 a.m. A driver lost control of his car approaching the Torbay Road exit. The car left the road and rolled over in the ditch, coming to rest on its wheels. Paramedics assessed the driver, but they were not taken to hospital.

A second crash occurred just east of the Allandale Road overpass. The driver of an eastbound car lost control and entered the median. The car reportedly rolled multiple times, almost winding up in oncoming traffic. The vehicle finally came to rest on its wheels, back in the median. Paramedics also assessed the driver of that car, but they did not take anyone to hospital.

Traffic was slowed in the area of both scenes as crews responded and while the damaged vehicles were removed. In both cases, roads were wet with heavy rain and wind, and standing water could be seen on the road surface.