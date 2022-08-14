A pair of afternoon collisions slowed traffic on Saturday, but did not result in any reported injuries.

The first happened at the intersection of Kenmount Road and Kelsey Drive shortly after 12:30 p.m.. The collision involved three vehicles, and slowed eastbound traffic significantly. Traffic was also not permitted to turn left from Kelsey Drive onto Kenmount Road until the scene was cleared.

A rear-end collision occurred on Crosbie Road shortly after 3:30 p.m.. The collision took place at the intersection with Freshwater Road. Once again, traffic was slowed in the area as emergency crews worked.

No injuries were reported following either collision.