A two-vehicle collision at a busy St. John’s intersection over the lunch hour has caused considerable damage to both vehicles and slowed traffic in the area.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Topsail Road and Hamlyn Road at about 12:30 p.m. and arrived to find two vehicles in the middle of the intersection. Both had suffered significant damage.

All occupants of the cars were seen on the side of the road speaking with police. Paramedics with Eastern Health arrived to assess those involved, however no injuries were reported.