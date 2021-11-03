Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in St. John’s early Wednesday morning.

The RNC received multiple reports around 1 a.m. of gunshots in the area of Buckmaster’s Circle. Responding officers promptly located a residence in the area which had sustained damage from gunshots. Officers contained the area as the investigation was initiated.

There were no injuries. Police believe this event was a targeted attack, and the investigation is ongoing.

Police ask that anyone who may have information to assist the investigation, or with video footage in that area around the time of the incidents, contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.