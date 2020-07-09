Last Wednesday, Canada Day, a small float plane crashed during takeoff in North West River. The passenger, pilot and a dog may only be alive thanks to the quick action of two witnesses who raced to the aid of those on board.

Witnesses say it appeared to have been a normal takeoff from the river, but seconds after leaving the water the aircraft banked, took a sharp turn and the plane flipped over.

By the time witnesses reached the wreck, only the pontoons were visible in the water, two men could also be seen in the water.

Police say they only sustained minor injuries and are crediting Jar and Brigetta Aylward with helping save the two men. The plane is a complete loss.