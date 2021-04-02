Firefighters were called into action in downtown St. John’s on Good Friday.

One person was at home when the fire broke out around 1:30 this afternoon at a home on the corner Richmond Street and Eric Street. He was able to escape with his pet dog and call 911.

When firefighters first arrived, there was nothing visible to indicated a fire inside, but once they entered the house, they encountered heavy smoke and flames on the second floor.

They were able to quickly knock down the blaze and contain most of the fire, smoke and water damage to a single bedroom on the second floor.

Firefighters had to remove a door and mattress from the home.

They also rescued four cats.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.