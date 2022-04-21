A two-vehicle collision in the east end of the City caused significant damage to two vehicles, but resulted in no reported injuries.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Prince Philip Drive and Portugal Cove Road at about 8 p.m. Wednesday. A sedan and a pickup truck were involved. The force of the crash caused significant damage to the car and tore the drive shaft from the truck.

Neither driver, who were the only occupants of the two vehicles, was injured. The southbound lanes of Portugal Cove Road were closed for roughly an hour as the scene was cleared.